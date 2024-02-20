Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) recently:
- 2/8/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/8/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $141.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/9/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NBIX opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average is $118.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after buying an additional 150,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,603,000 after buying an additional 297,299 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
