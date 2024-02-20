New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) versus Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Financial Survey

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) and Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust -52.78% 1.46% 0.27% Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seven Hills Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Seven Hills Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and Seven Hills Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 54.15%. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Seven Hills Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $258.39 million 2.66 -$298.61 million ($1.86) -4.08 Seven Hills Realty Trust $32.57 million N/A N/A $1.46 8.33

Seven Hills Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven Hills Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

