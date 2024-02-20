Newmont (NEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont Trading Up 1.1 %

Newmont stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 747.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $1,011,867,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

