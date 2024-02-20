NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEP. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,553 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

