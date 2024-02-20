Nikola (NKLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola Stock Performance

NKLA opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $757.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.97. Nikola has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Nikola alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKLA

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.