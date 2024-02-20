NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,986,000 after purchasing an additional 371,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.14%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

