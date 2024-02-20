nLIGHT (LASR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

LASR opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $671.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark raised shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

