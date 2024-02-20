Nokia Oyj to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Nokia Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.
NYSE:NOK opened at $3.55 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.
