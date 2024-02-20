Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,027 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Pool worth $15,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.38.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $387.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $405.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.22. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

