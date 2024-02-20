Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 60,718 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,718 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

