Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.62% of Veeco Instruments worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

