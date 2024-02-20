Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 308,566 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 122,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

