Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of John Bean Technologies worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

See Also

