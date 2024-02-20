Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.86 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,313,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,599,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $163.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average of $126.17. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $165.86.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

