Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.24 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.16%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

