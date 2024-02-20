Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,107 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Marriott International stock opened at $241.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.53 and its 200 day moving average is $211.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

