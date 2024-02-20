Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Old Republic International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 434,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Old Republic International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 629,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 86,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

