Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.61. The company has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $251.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

