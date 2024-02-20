Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 17,339 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,261,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,549,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELS opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

