Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Onto Innovation worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,541,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,776,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE ONTO opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $186.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.39.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
