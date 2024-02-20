Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,192 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Haemonetics worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 11.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

