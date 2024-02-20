Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 23,606 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $378.63 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $392.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

