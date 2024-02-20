Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,675 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $162.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average is $154.87.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

