Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,394 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of Tenable worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,289 shares of company stock worth $2,554,847. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

