Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,401 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,282.06 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $1,336.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,212.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,028.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock worth $14,707,146. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

