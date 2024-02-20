Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 852 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest stock opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.45. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

