Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.48% of Huron Consulting Group worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.5 %

HURN opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $31,137.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,780. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

