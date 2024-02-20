Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $168.95 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

