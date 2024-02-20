Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,935,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,935,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,299 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $194.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

