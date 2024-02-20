Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $209,316. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

