NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NS

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NS opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.43% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 394,719 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,401,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.