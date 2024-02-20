Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCDL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

