NV5 Global (NVEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect NV5 Global to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.33. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. StockNews.com raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.