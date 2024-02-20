NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.39% of NVR worth $264,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,568,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,370,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,204 shares of company stock worth $50,800,251. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,390.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,000.90 and a 52-week high of $7,617.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,435.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

