NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,625 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $103,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $232.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $241.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

