Nyxoah S.A. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYXH opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $321.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.40. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nyxoah by 44.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $965,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

