Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,805 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 411.9% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,812 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 432.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 212,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 172,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 624,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

