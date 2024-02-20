Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $70,951.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after buying an additional 272,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

