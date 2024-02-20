Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,836,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517,576 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.03% of Olin worth $491,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

