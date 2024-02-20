Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Olympic Steel to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $781.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 49.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 165.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

