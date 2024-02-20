OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

OCX stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

