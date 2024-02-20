OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OncoCyte
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.