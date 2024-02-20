Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mullen Automotive and Onfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 499.88%. Given Onfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A -427.00% -260.51% Onfolio -167.91% -46.21% -35.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Onfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 161.63 -$972.26 million N/A N/A Onfolio $2.22 million 1.15 -$4.23 million ($1.64) -0.30

Onfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Onfolio beats Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

