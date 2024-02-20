OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.46 on Friday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Get OpGen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.