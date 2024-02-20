Option Care Health (OPCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,513.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

