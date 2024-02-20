OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Holdings Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of OraSure Technologies worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,496,116 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 161.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,066,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 1,274,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 527,912 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 200.0% during the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after buying an additional 358,387 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $495.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

