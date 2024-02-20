Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG) Insider Christopher Mills Purchases 4,500 Shares

Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.48) per share, for a total transaction of £51,750 ($65,159.91).
Oryx International Growth Price Performance
Shares of LON OIG opened at GBX 1,155 ($14.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,170.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,121.74. Oryx International Growth has a one year low of GBX 1,020 ($12.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.24). The company has a market capitalization of £161.70 million, a P/E ratio of 483.26 and a beta of 0.79.
About Oryx International Growth
