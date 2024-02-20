Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG) Insider Christopher Mills Purchases 4,500 Shares

Oryx International Growth (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.48) per share, for a total transaction of £51,750 ($65,159.91).

Oryx International Growth Price Performance

Shares of LON OIG opened at GBX 1,155 ($14.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,170.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,121.74. Oryx International Growth has a one year low of GBX 1,020 ($12.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.24). The company has a market capitalization of £161.70 million, a P/E ratio of 483.26 and a beta of 0.79.

About Oryx International Growth

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

