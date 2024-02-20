Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Trading Down 5%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23. 80 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Österreichische Post Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

Österreichische Post Company Profile

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

