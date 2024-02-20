Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 245,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,292,000 after acquiring an additional 98,732 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 346,744 shares during the period.
OM opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.05. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
