Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Outset Medical

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,783.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 10,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $58,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,819 shares in the company, valued at $421,736.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,783.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,977 shares of company stock valued at $648,452 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outset Medical by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 245,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,292,000 after acquiring an additional 98,732 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 346,744 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Trading Down 3.9 %

OM opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.05. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.