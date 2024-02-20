Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-$10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.67 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,802 shares of company stock valued at $604,213. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

