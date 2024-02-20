Pagaya Technologies (PGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 6.92. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

